Many Feared Dead as Security Agencies, IPOB Members Clash in Enugu

From Ignatius Okpara, Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – There was tension and pandemonium in Enugu city, South- East Nigeria today Sunday, 23rd, August, 2020, as members of the runaway Nnamdi Kanu, led proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, engaged the police in a bloody clash, which left scores feared dead and seriously injured .

Trouble, according to an eye witness account, began in the morning when some police men stormed a Community Secondary School in Emene, Enugu, where IPOB members were said to be holding their meeting and attempted to disperse the group and make arrests.

The dependable Source who craved anonymity for fear of the unknown, said the development turned bloody when the Biafra agitators allegedly resisted and overpowered the security men.

Shortly after the encounter, the IPOB members went and sacked the Emene police station, but did not take long before scores of patrol vehicles loaded with heavily armed security operatives comprising police, Army and DSS arrived the scene and turned their guns on the IPOB members.

During the confrontation, sounds of gunfire and teargas fumes filled the air in the area, and residents who were on their way to Sunday services scampered for safety, even as many abandoned their shoes and run for their dear lives.

Some eye Witnesses told newsmen that the premises of St. Patrick Secondary School was “flowing with blood” as fleeing IPOB members were pursued into the school.

As at the time of filing this report, the highly density Emene, was still rowdy and tensed, as the heavily armed uniformed security operatives flooded the area, restricting movement of persons and vehicles as they searched for members of the Biafran group.

African Examiner reports that the development caused heavy traffic jam, as vehicular movement was brought to a halt for several hours.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the Enugu State Police public Relations officer PPRO, Mr. Daniel Ndukwe on the development hit the rock, as his mobile phone could not be reached.

Recall that the federal government of Nigeria, had few years ago, proscribed IPOB, over allegations of treasonable offences committed by its leader, Nnamdi KANU, who was arrested and incarcerated, but later jumped bail and ran away from the country.

