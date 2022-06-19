Massive Crowd Storms MM Airport In Lagos To Receive Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Thousands of APC supporters and leaders on Sunday, stormed the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, to welcome Sen. Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

African Examiner reports that Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, is returning to his home state for the first time, after he clinched the APC presidential ticket.

African Examiner recalls that Tinubu defeated 13 other aspirants, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to clinch the APC ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, one of the national leaders of the ruling party, polled 1,271 votes to defeat his closest rival, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi who got 316 votes at the party’ s Special National Convention held from June 6 to 8 in Abuja.

Meanwhile thousands of APC loyalists trooped out and gathered in various groups in and around the airport to receive their leader.

Some of the personalities waiting to receive the former governor at the airport were Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, Lagos Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, APC Lagos state party Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, former Minister of Defence, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro, party leaders, local government area chairmen across the state and traditional rulers among others

Traditional singers and dancers were at the airport entertaining the people while awaiting for Tinubu.

The supporters were seen displaying unique cultural heritage of Lagos such as Eyo Masquerade and other masquerades among others.