Military Vows To Retaliate Abia Soldiers Killing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Army has vowed to respond fiercely and retaliate against those responsible for the killing of its officers at Obikabia in Aba, Abia State South East Nigeria, on Thursday, 30th, May 2024 during the Biafra Day celebrations.

It said “Troops of OP UDO KA deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were attacked and sadly killed by terrorists of IPOB/ ESN.

” The troops deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens were massed and attacked by the terrorists.

In a statement issued Friday the Army said “The terrorist in 3 tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from builtup areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint.

” The attack sadly took the lifes of 5 personnel of the armed forces killed in action. The armed forces mourn the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing concerning the attack.

According to the statement signed by Major General Edward Buba,

Director Defence Media Operation, added that “overall, it must be reiterated that the lifeline of the terrorist is the people and this situation is no exemption.

” Winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops, stressing that the situation leaves more to be desired.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response.

“We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat” the statement concluded.