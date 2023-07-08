Mmesoma’s Father Apologises To JAMB, Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Romanus Ejikeme, the father of Mmesoma, the 19-year-old student who forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, has begged the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and as well as Nigerians for forgiveness. |

The African Examiner writes that in May, Mmesoma, a student of Anglican Girls Secondary School in Nnewi, Anambra state, came under the limelight after she claimed to have scored 362 in the 2023 UTME.

However, JAMB claimed that Mmesoma had manipulated her result to “deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions” as she had scored 249 — and not 362 in the examination.

Ejikeme had supported his daughter, alleging that JAMB gave her “result to another person and they are still intimidating her”.

This led to the Anambra government setting up a panel of inquiry to look into the matter and Mmesoma admitted to faking her result.

In an interview with NTA, Ejikeme stated that his daughter did not open up to him quickly. “My daughter didn’t open up to me on time. She didn’t,” he said.

“When I realised the mistake she did, I blamed her a lot that she was not supposed to do such.

“Everyday, I tell her don’t dent your image because you are a star.

“As a father, I’m still apologising to JAMB and Nigerians to pardon her.”

The African Examiner writes that JAMB had barred Mmesoma from sitting for the exam for three years due following the “weighty infractions”.





