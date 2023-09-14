Don’t Give Bribes For NIN Registration, NIMC Tasks Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The acting director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Bisoye Coker-Odusote, has tasked Nigerians not to involve third-party services for their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

Coker also stated that Nigerians should not offer bribes to NIMC officials to expedite NIN registration or modifications and she pointed out the importance of making use of the proper procedures established by NIMC.

According to her, the commission is committed in making sure that all registration processes are done easily and in accordance with existing laws and regulations.

She said: “We have a responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the NIN modification process and to protect the rights of every Nigerian citizen.

“Engaging third-party services or paying bribes compromises this process and is against the law.”

She also tasked Nigerians to refrain from any extortion attempt saying that the call for transparency and compliance aligns with the federal government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has zero tolerance for corruption,” she said.

“We are fully committed to upholding the highest standards of ethics and integrity in our operations.

“All complaints should be sent to complaints@nimc.gov.ng.

“We encourage the public to report any unethical practices they encounter during the NIN modification process.”





