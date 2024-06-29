Don’t Treat Us Like Beggars Over Minimum Wage, NLC Tells Governors

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Friday stated that Nigerian workers will not be treated as beggars in the country because of the proposed minimum wage.

NLC disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, saying that the state governors can’t decide the minimum wage of workers.

The statement by Upah reads partly: “The concept of a national minimum wage represents a national wage floor, a baseline below which no worker should be paid.

“This double standard pits a few privileged individuals against the majority poor, which should concern anyone who loves this country.”

“Allowing numerous companies and organizations in Nigeria to pay workers whatever they like is akin to what the governors are asking for.

“While these companies may not pay the same salaries, they must adhere to the national wage floor, and the same should apply to state governors.

“Nigerian workers should not be reduced to beggars! Enough is enough.”