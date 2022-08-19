Commuters Groan, Businesses Shut As Sango-Ota Road Collapses

AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The deplorable condition of the Sango-Ota end of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ogun State, has continued to aggravate the woes of residents and business owners in the area.

Motorists and commuters had a hectic time plying the route.

The almost three-kilometre stretch of Joju, immediately after the Sango-Ota Bridge inward Ifo, was abandoned.

The road was dotted with large potholes lodged with water.

Both trucks and vehicles were forced to connect to the other lane, as they faced oncoming vehicles only to connect back to their lane at the Igbala end of the road.

Motorists expressed fear that the available lane might soon get damaged due to the high volume of traffic in the axis.

It was also a similar sight at the Toll Gate end of the road, where the lane connecting motorists from Alakuko inward Ogun State, had also been abandoned.

Only a few vehicles were seen meandering through the section of the road ridden with potholes.

A gully lodged with water could also be seen at the end of the axis.

Most of the motorists resorted to plying one way, including a police patrol van.

The deplorable condition of the road had also become an avenue for street urchins to extort money from commercial drivers.

Economics activities has been paralysed in the area .