My Kids May Not Inherit My Wealth – Jason Njoku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Jason Njoku, the media entrepreneur, says inherited wealth is a burden and he and his actress wife Mary Njoku have decided not to leave too much wealth for their children

Njoku took to his Twitter account on Friday saying that when wealth is inherited, it usually comes with a huge burden and after ensuring the kids have a sound education, “our job is done, they can fend for themselves”.

“Mrs. Mary Njoku & I save to guarantee our kids a great education. After that our job is done & they can fend for themselves. We don’t save for ourselves we spend to enjoy today,” he wrote.

“Young money is better than old money. It’s way more fun. Trying to leave as little behind as possible.

“From all I have read, inherited wealth is mostly a burden. We actually don’t buy much stuff. We spend on family experiences. Experiences we hope to gist about when we’re old and less mobile. In the end, life is to be lived.”