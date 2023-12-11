N30 Billion GDP Target: Governor Mbah Seeks ECCIMA Cooperation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu state, has solicited the cooperation of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture ( ECCIMA), in his quest of moving the state GDP from 4.4 billion to 30 billion, saying his administration cannot achieve the feat without support of the private sector.

He spoke on Saturday during the Diamond jubilee ( 60Th anniversary) of ECCIMA, ,assuring that his administration would continue to provide the enabling environment for private sector to thrive in the state, as well as partner with them in it’s economic development.

Mbah, who was represented at the event by Secretary to the state government SSG, professor Chidiebere Onyia, applauded ECCIMA for being strong and vibrant at 60 and her commitment in being part of Enugu’s economic growth.

The Governor enjoined ECCIMA to help the State Government to grow the state’s economy, saying, “If we plan to run a business and grow our economy , it is impossible without the business community.

He said : “We don’t know everything. We are willing to work with people who had gone that part”.

The governor however, attributed the successes achieved by ECCIMA in her 60 years of existence to good foundation laid by its founding fathers.

According to him,“When people get to 60, they began to slow down a bit, but that is not same with ECCIMA. the organization is waxing strong because of the foundation laid.”

He told the audience that the State Government under his watch is focused on investment, expanding the state’s economic base.

“Our vision is to grow our economy in the next Four to Eight years. We are bent on working with businessmen/ investors. That’s why the Governor hosted the first Enugu investment Roundtable”

Mbah hinted that over $500 Billion business opportunities in Enugu, were unveiled during the Roundtable and most of the participants promised to assist the state.

H said his administration is impressed in the partnership it had seen in ECCIMA so far, adding that the state government had focused on creating an enabling environment for businesses, through Infrastructural development, Public Private Partnership and harmonization of taxes,for businesses to thrive in the state, using e- Governance module to block leakages.”

He noted that power supply has been a major concern to the state, saying Enugu is the first in the country to put in place electricity law.

Enugu State Electricity Regulatory he said, will take full control of power regulation in the state. ” We are going to have our own regulator here that is independent, ”

Governor Mbah also spoke on his promise to give water to “ndi Enugu” within the 180 days of his assumption of office, a promise that was kept. stated, “we have 60,000 cubic litres of water . It will increase in 2024 when Oji River water project is completed.

The state Government he said had taken steps to create a friendly environent to attract investors to the state , adding that it will make Enugu one of the top 3 states in Nigeria in ease of doing business.

President of ECCIMA, Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike, in his speech said the organization was founded by Dr. Nlogha Okeke of blessed memory.

The Chamber movement he stated is not profit making but powered by the selfless commitment of people who want to partner with the Government to ensure the ease of doing business so that appropriate economic benefits can accrue to the people and Government of the day”, he said

The ECCIMA boss, who spoke trough Engr. Nnanyelugo Onyemelukwe, commended Enugu state Government for it’s support to the organization, assuring of continuous partnership with the state government

Chairman of the occasion, Ide J.C. Udeagbala, who was represented by the president ,South East Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, SECCIMA, Humphrey Ngonadi, congratulated ECCIMA for it”s laudable contributions to the growth of the country. He commended Enugu state Government for its support to ECCIMA.

The event featured award presentation to staff of ECCIMA who had served the organization for over 12 years, including the Director General, Mr. Uchechukwu Mbah.





