NAF Recorded Successes In Operations Against Banditry, Terrorism In 2024–AOC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Air Training Command, AVM Abubakar Abdullahi, said the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has recorded successes in its operations against banditry and terrorism in Kaduna and the broader North-West region in 2024.

Abdullahi stated thi at the ATC’s and Co-located Units’ Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA), on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said “The year 2024 was a fruitful one for the NAF, although the year was not without its challenges.

”I can confidently say, laudable achievements were recorded through our determined efforts in the effective conduct of our operational activities in support of NAF’s overall operations.”

The AOC said that NAF in Kaduna had within the period under review, carried out series of air and land operations in line with its mandate.

According to him, the operations, in no small way, disrupted terrorists’ and other sundry criminal activities in the state.

Abdullahi explained that these operations were conducted both independently and jointly with surface forces, whilst dominating the airspace within the Joint Operation Area, in the conduct of its missions.

He said that aggressive patrols conducted by the NAF Special Forces under Operation BADA MAMAKI served as a deterrence to criminal elements’ freedom of action.

Abdullahi said this was mostly within Kaduna metropolis and its environs as well as contributed to the overall safety of the host communities.

He said, ”Also, the series of air interdiction missions conducted by the air component had significantly impacted on criminals and their hubs.

”These operations limited their freedom of action and bolstered the morale of the surface forces for enhanced operational effectiveness.

“These consolidated efforts had weakened both the criminals and terrorists’ capabilities, thus restricting their networks.”

The AOC assured that NAF would remain committed to combating all forms of criminal activities in the state.

“We will continue to do our best to create a safe and secure environment for social, political, and economic activities as well as infrastructural development to thrive in the state, and the region.

”I can say none of the successes we recorded in the year under review would have been possible without the support and cooperation of our Competent Commanders, Officers, Airmen/Airwomen and civilian staffers.

“Their contributions made it a collective effort for the NAF, “he said.

Abdullahi commended the personnel of the NAF Base, Kaduna, for their dedication in ensuring smooth and consistent operations.

“As the nation enters a new year, NAF remains dedicated to protecting Nigeria’s sovereignty and promoting peace and stability across the country, “he said.

In his remarks, Gov. Uba Sani assured that the Government and people of Kaduna State would always support NAF in meeting its objectives.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, said the collaborative efforts of the security agencies in ensuring peace and

stability in the state were highly acknowledged.

“I wish to further implore all the security agencies to remain vigilant and sustain the onslaught against bad elements in the state.

”Your tireless efforts in ensuring the smooth execution of military operations in the North -West and maintaining a good Civil-Military relationship with the citizens in the state are also commendable.

“I enjoin you to continue with your

unwavering commitment to the pursuit of peace and security in our nation, “Sani said.(NAN)