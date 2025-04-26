Anambra Guber: YPP Governorship Candidate Picks Running Mate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governorship Candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in forthcoming Anambra election, Sir Paul Chukwuma, has named Chief Uzu Okagbue, as his running mate for the November 8th 2025 poll.

He made the announcement at a ceremony which took place at the State Party Secretariat, Awka, which had in attendance YPP executive members, party faithful and supporters.

Setting the tune for the event, South East Zonal Chairman of the party, Chief Mike Ejezie, said the party’s ticket was complete after thorough searching exercise, describing Okagbue as an excellent choice for the contest.

The party’s gubernatorial Candidate in his remark stressed that the running mate emerged as the consensus candidate for the position after careful consideration and consultations.

“Having worked with me for sometime, I find in him a friend, an ally, a brother and someone Ndi Anambra can rely on. He is also very eager to ensure that the glory, the shining light Anambra is known for is restored”

Some of the stakeholders including the party’s Local Government Chairmen in Dunukofia, Nnewi North and Zonal Chairman Anambra North, Godwin Maduchie, Chukwudi Iwuchukwu and Linus Mokwe respectively, described the running mate as a pragmatic person and the right choice.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Okagbue, expressed appreciation and thanked the Governorship Candidate and the entire party structure for having confidence and faith in him.

While suing for the support of all the people to enable YPP to win the election, he assured of his loyalty to the party at all times.

“I am humbled to be in your presence today as the running mate to our very cerebral, energetic and poised candidate to take over government. Before all of us, I pledge my unwavering loyalty to the vision we share.

He added : “I bring my competence to complement the leadership of our candidate. It is also very instructive to tell you that i am excited to be part of YPP and i commit to partner with you as a team member not as a leader to accomplish what you have set out to achieve”

Chief Okagbue, born on 1st October,1977 is a native of Umunnachi, Dunukofia Local Government Area, Anambra Central Senatorial District.

The Governorship running mate, a banker, left government service as Chief of Protocol and also Deputy Chief of Staff to former Governor Willie Obiano and served in this dual capacity from 2018-2022.

After his Secondary education at Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha, he continued his further education at University of Abuja where he bagged a diploma in Law certificate and Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

He also attended the Harvard Business School Executive Programme.