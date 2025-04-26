I Have No Plans To Join APC — Abia Governor

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Alex Otti, the governor of Abia state, has refuted claims connecting him to a planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There have been speculations that Otti recently met with Hope Uzodimma, the Imo governor because of his potential move to the ruling party.

The rumour of Governor Otti’s defection emerged after Thursday’s national economic council (NEC) meeting at the presidential villa.

In a statement on Saturday, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the special adviser to Otti on media and publicity, described the reports as “false, baseless and unfounded”.

Ekeoma stated that the alleged meeting was misrepresented and had no political meaning.

“After the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday, April 24, Governor Otti and a few of his colleagues joined Governor Uzodinma to attend the birthday celebration of his twin daughters, an event that had nothing to do with politics,” he said.

Ekeoma stated that Otti’s “rising profile and performance” as Abia governor may be increasing the rumours and political projections from various quarters.

According to him, decisions with long-term implications would only be taken in consultation with the people of Abia and also the close allies of the governor.

He stated that Otti remains focused on governance and he is of the opinion that it is too early to allow 2027 politics to “distract from the mandate of service to Abians”.

“We wish to emphatically state that Governor Otti remains a member of the Labour Party and is presently not planning or discussing with anyone to defect to the APC or any other party,” he added.