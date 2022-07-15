Nigerians React As Kenneth Okonkwo Joins “Obi-Centric” Movement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, has sparked reactions on social media after his interview on Friday on Arise TV where the actor talked about his support for the Labour Party’s presidential aspirant, Peter Obi’s movement, “the Obident”.

According to the actor who also doubles as a lawyer and a politician, the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) started the use of internet to market their ideas in 2015 when they were an opposition party to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“When APC was campaigning in 2015, they were the originators of internet sensationalism. So why are they crying if it (Peter Obi’s internet fandom) is not making any impact?” the actor asked.

“When I read business administration, they tell me that the strategy of marketing starts with drawing attention. And [Obi’s people] are doing it effectively well.”

Speaking on where his support lies ahead of the 2023 elections, Okonkwo described himself as “Obi-centric.”

“I’m not contemplating [on joining] any party yet. A northern friend from Kano told me to join the Obi movement. This is a northern Muslim talking. Saying northern Muslims won’t support Christians is a false statement,” he said.

“That is the problem with bringing Octogeneraians to manage your party and the affairs of government. I’m Obi-centric but I’ve not joined any party. It’s the ticket that gave me the youthful energy needed to change Nigeria.”

African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Nkemchor_ writes: “Kenneth Okonkwo is no more “Living in Bondage”. He is now OBICENTRIC. More eyes will still open.”

@isaacafrica_ writes: “Anybody telling you Northern Muslims won’t vote Christians is making a false statement. APC, PDP rattled by the way Peter Obi is being marketed” Welcome to the #Obedient family Kenneth Okonkwo. As you’ve seen the light, may God open the eyes of Nigerian celebs to see beyond now.”

@isaacafrica_ writes: “Anybody telling you Northern Muslims won’t vote Christians is making a false statement. APC, PDP rattled by the way Peter Obi is being marketed” Welcome to the #Obedient family Kenneth Okonkwo. As you’ve seen the light, may God open the eyes of Nigerian celebs to see beyond now.”