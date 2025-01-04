Nasarawa Gov Sule Dissolves Cabinet, Removes SSG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dissolved the Nasarawa State Executive Council.

He announced the dissolution during an executive council meeting on Friday, 3rd January 2025.

The governor appreciated the outgone commissioners and the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State for the services rendered to the Government and people of Nasarawa State and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavours.

The outgone commissioners have been directed to hand over the affairs of their Ministries and all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective Ministries.

In the same vein, the outgone Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State is also directed to handover to the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs and Special Services.