Terrorists Occupy Katsina Highway, Abduct Travelers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Terrorists on Wednesday evening abducted an unspecified number of travelers inside two vehicles along the Katsina/Jibia highway in Katsina State.

Sources said the incident occurred at a portion of the highway at Kadobe village around 5p.m

The Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, insisting he should be given time to find out the actual numbers of those kidnapped.

He said, ” Yes, it is true but give me time to find out the actual numbers of those kidnapped as not all the passengers were kidnapped.”

It was learnt that the terrorists arrived at the scene of the incident on no fewer than twenty motorcycles and stood in the middle of the road, shooting indiscriminately.

The drivers of the two vehicles were said to have panicked and veered off the road.

The terrorists were said to have thereafter swooped on the vehicles and abducted some of the occupants.

Security operatives were said to have later arrived the scene to secure the highway.