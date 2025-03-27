Aminu Bayero Cancels Sallah Festivities, Citing Security Concerns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has announced the cancellation of this year’s Sallah festivities, including the traditional Durbar, due to security concerns.

In a broadcast on Wednesday, he expressed regret over the decision but emphasised that safeguarding the lives and property of Kano residents remains his top priority.

“Following the people’s mandate bestowed upon us and our commitment to their protection, we find it necessary to withdraw any arrangements made for the Sallah celebrations given the current situation,” he said.

He explained that the decision was made after consultations with religious leaders and other key stakeholders, who advised against proceeding with the event under the prevailing circumstances.

He acknowledged the importance of the Durbar tradition but insisted that it should not come at the expense of peace and stability.

“Sallah Durbar is not a do-or-die affair for us. If it risks becoming a source of chaos, loss of lives, or destruction of property, then it is best to shelve it,” he added.

Bayero expressed hope that the decision would contribute to lasting peace in Kano and across the country. He also extended his apologies to the people of the state, urging them to accept the move in the interest of stability.

Bayero had earlier written to the police, notifying them of his intention to hold the Durbar. However, concerns were raised over potential violence, as the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, was also reportedly planning a similar event.

The situation has further deepened the leadership dispute in the Kano Emirate, with tensions between supporters of both traditional rulers.

Security agencies in the state have yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but there is speculation that authorities are taking precautionary measures to prevent any potential clashes.