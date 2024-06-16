Gang Rape: Law Professor, Ezeilo Seeks Speedy Passage Of Open Grazing Law

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and law professor, Joy Ngozi Ezeilo, has condemned in strong terms the recent alleged gang raping of a 13-year-old Enugu girl by nolmadic Herders in Aku community of Enugu state and killing of of one Mr. Emma Nnadi, that tried to rescue the victim, urging the National Assembly (NASS) to speedy up legislation on against open grazing in the country.

She said the act is an “evil and should be an open wound to the conscience of those still oppose to ending this madness of open grazing that have gone on in Nigeria for far too long.

Reacting to the nefarious act the former Enugu state Commissioner for Woman Affairs asked:”Where has our humanity gone? What happened to our conscience? Why does this impunity persist? If they’re not terrorists who else is?

“Why can’t we find solutions to this ongoing problem? These nomadic herders continue to commit serious crimes against humanity without accountability.

“This has led to massive loss of lives, insecurity and food crises, as farmers can no longer work and walk peacefully in their communities.

“Support the bill to end open grazing. The time is now. May those who have lost their lives not die in vain. Emma Nnadi was a hero, and may his death not be in vain.

“To the child -victim, we will work to ensure you receive the help, support, and justice needed to heal and survive this dreadful experience.

“Again, support the National Assembly’s current initiative to end such mayhem and bring back peace to farming communities and beyond.