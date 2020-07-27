Tenant in Court For Allegedly Breaking Landlady’s Leg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 30-year-old tenant, Oseyemi Abiola, on Monday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for allegedly pushing his landlady, causing her to fracture her leg.

The police charged Abiola with one count of assault, occasioning harm.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 10, 2020 at No 7, Olaolu Street, Sabo Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the defendant assaulted and pushed Mrs Atewolara Maria, causing her a fracture in her leg.

He added that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not.

The Defence Counsel, A.J. Awominure, prayed the court to admit his client to bail in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adebayo ordered that the defendant must swear to an affidavit of means, to reside within the court jurisdiction and address to be verified by the prosecutor.

He adjourned the case until Sept 14, for hearing.

(NAN)