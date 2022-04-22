NEMA Confirms 1 Dead In Lagos Tanker Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has confirmed that one person was killed following the crash of a tanker ladden with 45,000 litres of PMS along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, the Zonal Coordinator, South-West, NEMA, confirmed the development on Friday in Lagos.

“Assessment on impacts of the incident is ongoing,” he said.

Farinloye said the incident started at about 2:06 a.m. Friday, around Ajegunle bus stop.

He said the tanker spilled its content down to the Tollgate.

According to him, the Lagos State Fire Service handled it from the Lagos end, while Ogun State Fire Service intervened from the Ogun end.

NAN