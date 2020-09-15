COVID-19: Nigeria Reports 132 New Daily Infections, Total Now 56,388

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at midnight on Monday said that the death toll for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Nigeria had jumped to 1, 083.

The NCDC confirmed that there were 132 new infections.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle.

It stated that one new fatality raised the death toll to 1,083.

The agency said 132 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were recorded across Nigeria on Monday, Sept. 14.

The public health agency stated that the new cases now bring the number of confirmed infections in the country to 56,388.

It noted that 185 people had been treated and had recovered from the virus, bringing the nation’s number of recoveries to 44,337.

According to the agency, Lagos State had the highest number of recorded cases on Monday with 52, Gombe State followed with 27 cases and Plateau State came next with 17 cases.

The other states were Kwara-10, Enugu-9, Ogun-9, Katsina-3, Ekiti-2, Bauchi-1, Osun-1 and Rivers-1.

The NCDC said that as at Sept. 14, 132 new confirmed cases and one death were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 56,388 cases have been confirmed, 44,337 cases have been discharged and 1083 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” It said.

Meanwhile, the agency said that it was critical for Nigerians to take responsibility to maintain the gains achieved in the nation’s response to COVID-19, to reduce the risk of a spike in cases as international flights resume.

“We have updated the self-isolation guideline to reflect the current protocol for return travelers, this can be accessed on our website – covid19.ncdc.gov.ng. Every returning traveler must carry out a COVID-19 test, after seven days of self-isolation, it stated.

