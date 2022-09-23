New Book Celebrates Unsung World’s Top African American Wrestling Champions

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A recently unveiled book has uncovered the untold stories of world’s top African American professional wrestling champions.

The book entitled, “Pro Wrestling’s Black World Champions”, is co-authored by the late Julian L.D. Shabazz, historian and leading authority on the history of African-American wrestlers, and his brother professor and scholar David L. Shabazz.

From the late 19th century to the present times, Black wrestlers have been an important part of this hugely popular sport, yet many fans have forgotten or overlooked the pioneers who blazed trails for the current superstars and elevated the entire sport of professional wrestling.

Undeniably, their names are legendary in the world of professional wrestling: Bearcat Wright, Bobo Brazil, “The Big Cat” Ernie Ladd, Booker T, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

In the light of this, the book profiles the few elite wrestlers of African descent who had the honor of being crowned world heavyweight champion by one of the major recognized wrestling promotions.

In addition, it also profiles the heavyweight champions from the days of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) to the current World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Pro Wrestling’s Black World Champions offers insight into their careers, background, and signature moves and slogans that propelled each wrestler to the top of their respective federation.

The book is available now on Amazon and all bookstores across the United States.