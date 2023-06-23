NIA Denies Reinstatement Of Mohammed Dauda As DG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Intelligence Agency, NIA has strongly rebuffed news reports of the reinstatement of its erstwhile acting director-general, Mohammed Dauda by the Court of Appeal.

The agency in a statement issued on Friday asserted that the substantive case arose from the dismissal of Dauda as a director of the agency and not as the Director General.

In the statement signed by the NIA’s head of legal, A.H. Wakili, the agency deposed thus:

“Our attention has been drawn to false and misleading reports circulating online regarding Dauda’s reinstatement as DG of NIA by the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division,” the statement read in part.

“It is important to clarify that Dauda was never a substantive DG of the agency.

“He only acted in that capacity temporarily, after the tenure of Ayo Oke, and a brief acting stint by Arab Yadam, until Ahmed Abubakar was appointed substantive DG by former President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Continuing, he said:

“The matter decided by the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal related to the dismissal of Mohammed DAUDA as a Director of NIA for several infractions and breaches.

“The substance of the present appeal for which judgment has been passed relates only to procedural matters in respect of the dismissal. The case in respect of the infractions and breaches is still pending for adjudication.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



