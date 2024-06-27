Nigeria Governors Forum Assures Workers Of Better Minimum Wage

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has assured workers of a better new minimum wage from the ongoing negotiations between the government, private sector and organised labour.

The governors gave the assurance in a communiqué signed by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, chairman of the forum after a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

The forum promised continued engagement with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution.

“We remain dedicated to the process and assure that better wages will result from the ongoing negotiations,” the forum said.

It expressed its willingness to continue to provide the much-needed support to the World Bank to ensure programme effectiveness across the country.

This, according to the forum, followed a presentation received from the acting Country Director of the World Bank, Mr Taimur Samad and his team.

The presentation has to do with the bank’s programmes currently being implemented in states across Nigeria.

The forum listed the projects to include Nigeria human capital opportunities for prosperity and equality, food and nutrition security, and Nigeria For Women Project Scale Up (NFWP-SU).

Others included Nigeria Community Action (for) Resilience and Economic Stimulus Program (NG-CAREs), State Action on Business Enabling Reforms Program (SABER), and Sustainable Power and Irrigation for Nigeria Project (SPIN).

It said that the governors also received a briefing from Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, highlighting the progress made regarding the ongoing Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms.

The forum quoted Oyedele as seeking the input and support of the governors on a number of proposals that would directly impact the sub-national level of government.

“Members pledged their support for the committee to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms and to collaborate closely in addressing challenges that may arise.

“The forum received a presentation from the Minister of Women Affairs on the World Bank–Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up, along with other activities of the ministry.

“Members noted the importance of the project and emphasised the need to implement it at the state level as initially conceived, as the states are the primary obligors of the project.

“The governors acknowledged the work and contributions of the Ministry of Women Affairs in promoting gender equality, empowering women, and advancing social development across Nigeria,” it said.

Earlier in an interview with newsmen, Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, said that governors would continue the discussion on minimum wage and local government autonomy.

On, Lawal said that his administration had put in place strategies to ensure that lives and property in the state were safe and secured

He also said that his administration had put in place measures to promote investment in agriculture in Zamfara.

“Generally, northern Nigeria is an agrarian economy. All the governors are making conscious efforts to make sure there are changes in agriculture.

“One of which is making adequate provisions for fertilisers, seedlings as well as new technologies in agriculture, rather than the subsistence farming that we are used to,” he said./(NAN)