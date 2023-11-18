Why Tinubu’s Re-Election In 2027 Now Certain – Omokri

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Socio-political activist, Reno Omokri has stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is now sure because of the removal of Abba Yusuf as the Kano State governor.

The African Examiner recalls that the Appeal Court on Friday ruled that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State was not a member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) at the time the elections were held.

Yusuf won the election on the platform of the NNPP however the court upheld the position of the governorship election tribunal, which ruled that the governor is not qualified to contest for the seat.

The judges disclosed that the tribunal was wrong not to have disqualified the appellant, Governor Yusuf.

Reacting, Omokri writes: “The sacking of Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano by the Court of Appeals has made Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 more certain.

“Why? Because Kano has the highest registered voters of any state and will give at least two million votes to presidential candidates in 2027. Sadly, whoever is governor tends to direct where those votes go.

“If the NNPP and Labour Party know what is good for them, they should merge with the PDP, as Waziri Atiku suggested. Because if they do not merge, then Tinubu will re-emerge. It is just common sense. Although common sense is not so common in Nigerian politics!”





