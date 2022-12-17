Why Attacks On Our Offices May Compromise 2023 Elections – INEC Chairman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu has opened up on the effect of attacking its offices ahead of the 2023 general election.

Yakubu stated that the series of attacks on INEC’s facilities may compromise the 2023 general elections if not checked.

He gave the warning as he addressed the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee Investigating the Attacks on Offices and Facilities of INEC in Abuja yesterday.

He stated that while the Commission was determined to continue with preparations for the elections, the incessant attacks on its facilities constitute a serious threat.

He said: “However, should such attacks continue at the pace at which they are happening at the moment, the Commission may find it increasingly difficult to recover in good time for the election.

“If it is about stopping the attacks, yes we can recover, but if the attacks continue, it would be very difficult for the Commission to recover.

“The attacks have far-reaching implications on preparation for the general elections. First, the facilities that are destroyed, especially offices, would take time to rebuild.”