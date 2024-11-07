Nigeria In Total Blackout As National Grid Collapses Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – the national grid has collapsed again for the second time in 72 hours which has left Nigerians in total blackout.

According to data obtained from the Nigerian system operator’s portal on Thursday the grid recorded zero megawatts (MW) as of Thursday.

The African Examiner writes that the generation power reduced from 3,743MW at 10am to 2,709MW at 11am and as of afternoon on Thursday, the grid only recorded 3.70MW and 4.10MW at 1pm.

As of the time of filing this report, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to speak concerning this development.

However, on its social media platform, Ikeja Electric Distribution Company (IKEDC) stated that it is experiencing a system outage affecting its supply.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07 November, 2024 at 11:29Hrs affecting supply within our network,” IKEDC said.

“Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders.Kindly bear with us.”