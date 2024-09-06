Nigeria Is Not Difficult To Manage, Just Complex ­- Obasanjo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s president, Olusegun Obasanjo says the country may be complex but not difficult to manage.

Obasanjo disclosed this during the memorial lecture in honour of Akintola Williams, Nigeria’s first chartered accountant.

“I always say Nigeria is a complex country. You must understand that. But Nigeria is not a difficult country to manage. You have to be honest with yourself, Nigeria and your God,” Obasanjo said.

It is worth mentioning that Obasanjo was military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and he came back as civilian president in 1999 and served until 2007.

According to the retired general, despite the economic challenges the country experienced in his spell in office, his administration did everything to make sure that there is development.

“When I was there, I did everything I should do for Nigeria and I can beat my chest and say that,” he added.

“I took over the affairs of Nigeria as elected president with N3.7 billion in reserves and we were spending N3.5 billion to service debt.

“So, I decided we must seek debt relief and I went out for it… and we got debt relief.

“Not only did we get relief from a quantum debt of N3.36 billion, but we also came to a quantum debt of N3.6 billion and I left with over N25 billion in what we call excess crude, that is, the money we saved from the budget and what we actually received and we had a reserve of over N45 billion.”

Also, Obasanjo applauded the late Akintola saying that he deserves every honour conferred on him posthumously “for what he did for this country politically, socially and economically”.