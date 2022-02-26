2023 Presidency: Tinubu Speaks On His Health Status

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has stated that he needs more strength psychologically than physically to be Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tinubu stated this when he paid a visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Jimoh Olanipekun, to tell him of his political ambition on Friday, February 25, 2022.

The former Governor of Lagos State while speaking at the palace stated that he wishes to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari after the completion of his tenure in 2023.

It could be recalled that there have been concerns from many concerning Tinubu’s health status, after his recent medical trip to the United Kingdom.

He said, “I didn’t apply for a job as a bricklayer. The job I’m applying for requires a brain. I’m not sick. I only repaired my kneel. I’m not applying for the relay race and I’m not a horse. I have the quality to serve and make Nigeria great. I want to serve my country. I have the brain.

“I came here to seek for your prayers. I am here for your support and cooperation. You have known my intention already. You have known what I am aspiring for; all I need is your prayers.

“I have been supporting the people here and there. We have moved all over the country for one candidate or the other especially in 2015 when we campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari after his emergence, we equally supported him in 2019.

“As you all know, what the Constitution says is just two terms for a president after which another person succeeds him. That is what we are going around the country to let our people know that I am ready to succeed the incumbent President after the expiration of his second term.

“As you all know, what we are doing is to succeed him and I want to vie for President. I want to succeed Buhari and I can’t do it alone without your support. I want your continued support. With your support, it will come to pass.

“I am determined, I am prepared and I am ready for it. God that put our traditional rulers in their various thrones will not forsake us. He will put us there. I want to be President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want your continued prayers.”