PDP Slams Uzodinma For Sponsoring Protest In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State on Friday stated that the regime of Gov Hope Uzodinma has come to its expiry date and must give way to a PDP led-administration.

The opposition party alleged that the Imo State government through its sponsored protest wants to hoodwink the people and divert attention from the trouble of his regime.

In a statement signed by the Director-General, Imo PDP New Media, Collins Opurozor and made available to the press, the PDP stated that as long as God is still on the throne, Imo people will overcome Uzodinma.

PDP said: “It is mind-boggling that, after unleashing mass misery in Imo, this regime, just yesterday, deployed state resources, state authority, state appointees and other instruments of state power to stage a protest and blame key opposition leaders for the festering insecurity in the state.

“The PDP considers it deeply troubling that, instead of coming out clean over its role in the gruesome murder of no fewer than fourteen young men who had recently attended a traditional marriage ceremony at Awo-Omamma, this regime has unfortunately remained unrepentant and unapologetic, and has resorted to the most bizarre contrivances to eventually set the State ablaze.

“This is an harrowing experience for Imo people to live under a regime which militia force known as Ebubeagu has been widely implicated in mass murders, armed robberies, arson and abductions.

“Curiously, Gov Uzodinma, till this moment, is yet to refute a very weighty allegation by the Senator representing his own senatorial district, who had accused him of creating and operating a deadly hit squad.

“The opposition party while encouraging the people of Imo State to keep the spirit alive, and discountenance this very last kick of a dying horse, being aware that this regime has approached its expiry date and must give way for a PDP led-administration for the good of the people.”