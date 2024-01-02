Nigeria To Spend N100bn On School Feeding In 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu on Monday stated that the 2024 budget includes N100 billion allocation for the school feeding programmes.

Tinubu disclosed this while signing the 2024 appropriation bill into law in the State House in Abuja.

According to him, the provision will serve as a stimulant to increase attendance in schools and reduce the problem of out-of-school children.

“One of the priority areas of the bill we just passed is the N100 billion provision for the feeding of school children. I believe that is a stimulant that will encourage school enrolment and also address malnutrition among school children. “I will be meeting with local governments at sub-national levels so that we can collaborate and jointly implement an all-inclusive programme,” the President said.

He also revealed that the budget, christened “Renewed Hope” is based on reducing the recurrent expenditure and increasing capital expenditure.





