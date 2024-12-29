Nigerian Army’ll Win Battles, Defend Nation’s Sovereignty – COAS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, says the Nigerian Army will remain committed to winning all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria

The COAS said this on Saturday at a Christmas Luncheon with the troops of Sub Sector 5,Operation Fansan Yamma, Kachia, Kaduna State.

Oluyede was represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigeria Army, Maj.-Gen. Mayirenso Saraso.

Oluyede emphasised that he would prioritise personnel welfare, recognise excellence and ensure an efficient system of rewards and sanctions, saying, ”this is in furtherance of my command philosophy.

He disclosed it as : ”Consolidate the Transformation of the Nigerian Army Towards Bequeathing a Well-Motivated and Combat-Ready Force that Can Effectively Discharge its Constitutional Responsibilities Within a Joint and Multi-Agency Environment”.

Oluyede thanked all the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifices and untiring commitment in tackling the numerous security challenges facing the country.

“This is especially to those deployed in the various theatres and peace keeping operations that would not likely be with their loved ones during the festive period due to exigency of duty.

“The collective efforts of our troops towards securing lives and properties are well appreciated by well-meaning

Nigerians and the allies of Nigeria,” he said.

Oluyede, therefore, charged all the Nigerian Army personnel to continue to remain focused, disciplined and loyal to constituted authority.

According to him, thi is while ensuring

they fully commit to achieving constitutional responsibilities within a joint and multi-agency environment.

The COAS also urged them to maintain the spirit

of patriotism and continue to give their best in discharging their assigned duties and responsibilities.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for

his unflinching support and strategic guidance to the Nigerian Army, while pledging their unalloyed loyalty.

Oluyede said, “The Nigerian Army will remain committed, determined and focused on winning all land battles in defence of the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

”This is to protect her national interests and accomplish other tasks in aid of civil authority within a joint and multi-agency environment.”

Speaking in his capacity as the GOC, Saraso said the security situation in his Division’s Area of Responsibility (AOR) has remained volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous.

He, however, said the division has ensured stability in the AOR, adding, ”this is exemplified by the relative security being enjoyed along the strategic Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road and the Abuja-Kaduna road/rail corridor.

”Several kidnapped victims had been rescued or released

from captivity unconditionally while many bandits had also laid down their arms due to the division’s proactive kinetic and non-kinetic engagements.

“These modest successes have been made possible through the collective dedication and sacrifices of our gallant troops in the field.”

Speaking further, the GOC urged that the division and the Nigerian Army as a whole must ensure that the troops were continuously motivated to accomplish all statutory or assigned tasks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr James Kanyip, Kachia Council Chairman,Manzo Maigari, traditional leaders, some National and State House of Assembly members, among others, graced the occasion.(NAN