Kwankwaso ‘ll Not Be Vice-President For Peter Obi – NNPP

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rubbished reports that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, will be the running mate to Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

A statement by National Publicity Secretary of the party, Agbo Major, disclosed that there was never a time such a discussion or negotiation was held.

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed presidential candidate, His Excellency, Engr. Dr. Rabiu Musa kwankwaso could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy.

“The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and urges journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions,” Mr Major said.