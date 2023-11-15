Strike: Reps To Intervene In Labour Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The House of Representatives is wading into the industrial action by labour unions as the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, announced that the leadership of the National Assembly will be intervening immediately.

The resolution was reached after the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, through a motion of urgent national importance urged the leadership of the National Assembly to urgently address the matter.

Lawmakers were divided in the debate as some disagreed with the reason behind the strike and urged the government to file for contempt against the the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for allegedly disobeying the court order against the strike, though the labour unions have since said they were not served court notice.

Other lawmakers appealed that the House should be neutral in dealing with the matter.

The labour unions embarked on a nationwide strike on Tuesday over what they described as an assault on NLC President, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital on November 1, 2023 when he was about to lead a protest against alleged anti-labour policies of the Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration.





