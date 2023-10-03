Nigerians “Attack” Keyamo Over CSU Claims That Tinubu Attended Govt College, Lagos

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have called out Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, who was quoted in a video that has gone viral saying that “President Tinubu” attended school from home as it was the practice then for many people.

However, Chicago State University, the university which President Tinubu stated that he attended released documents upon instruction by the court which revealed that President Tinubu actually attended Government College Lagos.

The African Examiner recalls that former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, had taken President Tinubu to a court in the United States praying that the court allow his legal team to peruse the university’s certificate of President Tinubu. The court granted the request and the legal team a well as the internet now has a view of the academic record of President Tinubu.

However, the disparity between the argument of Festus Keyamo and the varsity has made many Nigerians on X formerly known as Twitter slamming the former minister of employment and labour. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@PedroAkpomedaye writes: “So Festus keyamo said on National television that Tinubu didn’t attend any secondary or primary school but wrote GCE from home but evidence from CSU proved Tinubu said he attended Govt college Lagos and graduated in 1970 from a school that was established in 1974.”

@DrillGrills WRITES: “Tinubu founded Govt college Lagos in his room in 1970 after passing GCE the school now became open to the general public in 1974.”

@PedroAkpomedaye writes: “Are you sure? Because me I want to do the same oh. Give my self a Ph.D from a school that don’t exist also.”

@CaptRossy writes: “The school never get accreditation den.”

@Immacul92390055 writes: “I am not here to defend Tinubu nor any politician but, I want to make it clear that it happened then that people study at home to sit for WASSCE, GCE and the likes. My Geography teacher in secondary, who’s now a Professor, did same. No Sec. sch. Edu but passed GCE.”

@realodoyewe writes: “Nigeria court: there is no evidence government college was established in 1974. Our justices will defend tinubu like he is their client. No hope for Nigeria abeg.”

@OgheneogagaP writes: “Nigeria is finished, look at high level of corruption and criminality.”

@BabyEmper0r writes: “It’s getting nauciating processing all these information. GCL is an all boys school, the CSU certificate says the bearer is female. What exactly is going on? Is their an insider at CSU cooking these things?”

@IkechiBene65006 writes: “These extremely dubious and mischievous politicians go to Churches like RCCG and Co for Thanksgiving after being Appointed under corruption. This APC of a party is undeniably Ev!l,if Festus Keyamo can confidently lie on national TV,what then can they not do behind closed doors?”

@Lankie24 writes: “Fawehimi will always regret mentoring you. you disgraceful human. “

@bidemsalenko writes: “Lawyer wey Dem make aviation minister Wey no even know one spare apart for aeroplane.”

@ElliotGowon writes: “He @fkeyamo is a stomach infrastructure merchant, we all know this.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



