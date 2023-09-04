Nigerian Banks To Begin Nationwide Strike On Tuesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian banks have announced that financial services will be temporarily unavailable on September 5 and 6, 2023 as financial institutions will be embarking on strike.

This directive was issued by the National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFE).

The African Examiner writes that the memo, dated September 2, 2023, was signed by the union’s General Secretary, Mohammed I. Sheikh.

It could be recalled that the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier issued a strike notice.

Aligning with NLC, NUBIFE has accused the federal government of unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of trade unions, diverting attention away from the pressing issues related to the economy.

The statement read: “In accordance with the communique released following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, all affiliated unions are hereby directed to instruct their members to participate in a two-day service withdrawal, commencing on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 5th and 6th of September 2023.

“This directive has become necessary to draw the government’s attention and serve as a warning against undue interference in the internal affairs of unions, rather than addressing the severe economic challenges currently faced by our nation.

“We hereby call upon all our affiliated unions to adhere to this directive by ensuring that all members abstain from their duties for the specified two-day period. Your cooperation in this matter is greatly appreciated.”





