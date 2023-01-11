Tinubu Accuses Obasanjo, Atiku Of Looting Petroleum Technology Development Fund

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress, (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accused former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of looting in Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) in their time in office.

Tinubu stated this as he addressed dozens of APC loyalists in a presidential rally held in Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

“Obasanjo and Atiku after sharing the money left by Muhammadu Buhari in PTDF, what did they do? They started buying cars for their girlfriends and they went to the Wuse Market in Abuja and argued about it and fought shame! on them,” Tinubu alleged.

He also slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying, “We mean what we say. We are not like that other party, 16 years of argument and absent-mindedness”.

Tinubu pledged to Nigerians that if elected, he will lead the country with sincerity and transparency as well as provide job opportunities for the youth.

“I promise you hope, sincerity, transparency, jobs for the youths, the revival of agriculture, hope for the hopeless, homes for the homeless”, he added. .