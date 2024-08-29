Nigerian Immigration Deports Zimbabwean Bishop Over Alleged Visa Violation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Wednesday, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) stated that it has ordered the immediate repatriation of Eben Nhiwatawi, a Zimbabwean bishop, for violation of immigration protocols.

This was announced in a statement issued by Kenneth Udo, NIS spokesperson, saying that Nhiwatawi was arrested in Yola, Adamawa’s capital, on August 24.

“The Bishop arrived in the country on 21st August, 2024, with a Tourist Visa (F5A) meant solely for tourism purposes,” Udo said.

“However, he was discovered to be participating in the Methodist Church leadership election process which is in clear violation of the terms and privileges associated with the Tourist Visa as provided in the Nigeria Visa Policy 2024.”

Baptist News Global ay that the incident is the latest encounter engulfing an ongoing crisis between church leaders in Nigerian who are loyal to The United Methodist Church (UMC) and factions endorsing John Yohanna, a bishop who resigned from the UMC to follow the breakaway Global Methodist Church (GMC).

The publication stated that Nhiwatiwa was part of a four-bishop team appointed by the UMC council of bishops to help reduce the tensions in Nigeria.

Quoting Ande Emmanuel, a UMC pastor of the Southern Nigeria annual conference, the Baptist outlet stated that the GMC reported Nhiwatiwa to the NIS, claiming that the cleric was in the country to promote homosexuality in the country.

“The immigration officers in Yola, the capital city of Adamawa State, which (was) the first location for his visit, invited him and interrogated him for three hours (Aug. 23) and put him under guard,” Emmanuel was quoted as saying.