Nigerians Blast Ike Ekweremadu Over Statement On Peter Obi’s Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has come under severe attack on social media after a video clip of him emerged online saying that the South East will vote for the People’s Democratic Party despite Obi being an easterner.

In the video clip, Ekweremadu was heard saying: “I come from the SE, I can assure you that SE will vote PDP, I can guarantee that. No doubt that Peter is our son; ask ourselves, can Peter win the presidential election? Can SE afford to throw away their votes? The answer is no!”

African Examiner writes that Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

The recent statement accredited to Ekweremadu has sparked social media reactions as some Nigerians took to the micro-blogging platform to air their views concerning the development. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@DukorJohnbosco writes: “Ike Ekweremadu was actually beaten by Igbos in Germany because he failed woefully as a representative of the people. He is just speaking for himself.”

@Sports_Doctor2 writes: “This same IKE EKWEREMADU that was almost beaten and disgraced by the Igbos in Germany or another one.”

@Onyekachi_20 writes: “I’m from Enugu, i reside in Enugu. Pls who’s Ike Ekweremadu, the one that couldn’t win PDP primaries, the one that has gone back to his village.”

@nnamexi writes: “Nothing irks me like seeing very selfish and self-centered politicians open their mouth to demarket Peter Obi with things like we cannot waste our votes. What really does that mean. That man called Ike Ekweremadu is amongst the most selfish and greedy persons I know.”

@eonyeokeh writes: “Senator Ike Ekweremadu is a politician who is benefiting from the failed system. As such, he would want it to continue. My pain is with jobless Nigerian Youths and those not benefiting from the govt but are still trying to whip up ethnic and religious sentiment.”

@mavisikpeme writes: “This same Ike Ekweremadu named as part of prominent Nigerians, who own properties valued at N152bn in the UAE.A report published by a USA NGO Titled “Dubai Properties” An Oasis for Nigeria’s Corrupt Political Elites On what grounds will he nail a campaign against Peter obi?”

@aelinwa writes: “Who is Ike Ekweremadu? Is that the one who was disgraced in Germany where he went to eat new yam? What credible projects did he bring to SE? Ask him the conditions of our roads even when he and Mark were in the Senate, as President and Deputy? He is a failure. Rejected with PDP.”

@ChukyUnfazed writes: “Lmao, you and Ike Ekweremadu are clueless. You are so clueless and blind you can’t even see beyond your noses and sense the mood of the region.”

@Mzta_B writes: “I’ve won arguments, convinced people, Sold Peter Obi to people. I am not just preaching the Gospel of @PeterObi I am working towards the advancement of a better Nigeria. Ike Ekweremadu can continue ranting while we keep working. “

Jamessucre2 writes: “Ike Ekweremadu who presently cannot win the town union president of his home town Mpu is telling a renowned politician with track record that enugu won’t vote him. how Ike an agama lizards actually sees himself as a crocodile, baffles me.”

@CeleOmeje1 writes: “Ike Ekweremadu was one of those who worked against Peter Obi when he was picked to deputise Atiku in the last election because he wasn’t consulted, he has made himself god before millions of Igbos and he want the status quo to remain.”

@EkeneTheMaster Writes: “U think Peter Obi’s movement is an Igbo thing? Think again. Igbo leaders (Ike Ekweremadu) are out for his head. Obidient is a fight against the elite whom has sworn to hold you down with poverty. Those elite will fight back with religion, tribe and everything they can think of.”

@Gutsy_Peter writes: “Well Ike Ekweremadu is not South east and South east isn’t Ike Ekweremdau. He is just one person with one pvc and one vote, so using his statements as a threshold for your thoughts is quite funny. As if he is the owner of south east. Mtcheeew.”