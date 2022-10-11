Nigerians React As James Brown’s Sex Video Goes Viral

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Some Nigerians on Twitter have reacted after a sex tape video of the popular cross-dresser; James Brown emerged on the internet.

Although, the cross-dresser himself has stated otherwise before but many Nigerians had long concluded that the internet personality was gay.

On Monday, a rather explicit video of James Brown having intimacy with a female lover found its way on Twitter and this has caused social media reactions, the

African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@DaddyPamilerin writes: “This James brown leaked tape is intentional. There is nothing anyone can tell me.”

@AsiwajuLerry writes: “ James Brown and Bobrisky are just using LGTV to Cashout, James brown wey even look like Pesin wey go like punah too much.”

@VictorIsrael_ writes: “Seeing James Brown having sex is yet another proof that the real gay people don’t make noise on social media, the ones making noise are just hustling.”

@realdanielemeka writes: “James Brown has always told us he wasn’t gay… na we no believe am.”

@GucciStarboi writes: “Thought James brown was g@y? See as the werey burst sperrm s: full that girl body.”

@tha_edoboy writes: “Someone said James brown is that type of guy that pretends to be gay to hang around with other girls and drill them on a low.”

@frimtee writes: “James Brown that admitted of being an HIV positive live on TV.”

Today someone leaked his sextape of having unprotected sex and another man will also have unprotected sex with that same girl. That’s how HIV spreads. Kings Always use Condom.”