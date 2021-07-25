Murder Case: Nursing Group Seeks Reinstatement Of 3 Members Acquitted

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the University Graduates of Nursing Science Association (UGONSA), have called on governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, to prevail on the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu (FNHE), to reinstate three of its members and Staff of the hospital recently discharged and acquitted of murder.

The body which is a professional Association of Nurses with a minimum qualification of first

degree in nursing, regretted that since after the court verdict, their affected three members, which includes, Mrs. Ruth Buzo-Maduka, Mr. Afam Ndu and Mrs. Stella Achalla were yet to be reinstated by the hospital management.

The Association in a letter to Ugwuanyi, signed by it’s National president, Chief Slolomon Egwuenu and Acting National Secretary, Philip Eteng made available to African Examiner weekend in Enugu said:

“We write to you with mixed feelings. On one hand is the joy that our members that were unjustly incarcerated over the alleged murder of former Head, Nursing Services, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital (FNHE), Enugu, Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi, have been finally released.

“On the other hand is the bitterness that they languished in jail for 28 months for a murder case they absolutely know nothing about, as evidenced by their discharge and acquittal at the end.

“Be it as it may, we give glory to our Almighty God, for nothing happens without His knowledge.

“However, we wish to remind you that prior to their unfortunate ordeal, Mrs. Buzo-Maduka Ruth and Mr. Afam Ndu (who are nurses and members of UGONSA) were respectively the Principal and Vice-Principal of the School of Post-Basic Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing of the

FNHE (School of Nursing), and Mrs. Achalla Stella was a Principal Confidential Secretary in the hospital.

“The information at our disposal is that they are yet to be reinstated to their respective posts since they were discharged and acquitted of the devilish gang-up against them.

“The first step in the healing process is to reinstate them to their respective posts. We, therefore, humbly implore that you prevail on the management of the FNHE to restore them to their respective posts without further delay.

“We also wish to remind you of your promise to offer a five million naira (N5,000,000) reward to anyone that availed useful information that could lead to arrest of those responsible for the murder of Dr. Mrs. Maria Amadi as respectively published in Punch, Daily Post, and Vanguard Newspapers of March 30, 2019

“Evangelist Tochukwu Obiorah (alias Iko Nso) availed the useful information that led to the arrest

and prosecution of the real culprits who confessed to the crime.

“Being a top-notch neighbourhood security officer in Enugu State and in particular the Chief Security Officer of the Abakpa/Trans-Ekulu axis where the crime was committed, he proved that he worths his onions by not only availing the information about the killers but also helping the

police to arrest and prosecute them vide the charge No E/333C/2019, filed against them, before an Enugu High Court.

“That the three suspected armed robbers that carried out the attack, namely, Chidiebere Ochi, Amandi Ekwo, and Uchenna Onuora confessed to killing Dr. Mrs. Amadi in the course of robbing her and also recreated for the police how the incident happened could not have been possible without the useful information availed by “Ikonso.”

“We, therefore, call on you to live to your words and fulfill your promise by giving the five million naira reward to Evangelist Tochukwu Obiorah (alias Iko Nso).

“We respectfully implore that you do so in front of the media for the whole world to see that you are a man of your words.

“For the poor (FNHE) trios that were wrongly and unjustly incarcerated, we respectfully demand from your government a reprieve package for them.

“No amount of money can compensate for the physical and psychological trauma they were subjected to for a crime they knew nothing about.

“However, we are demanding that you advance at least the sum of 3 million naira to each of them to help in their rehabilitation and taking care of their deteriorated health.























