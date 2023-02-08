Nigerians React As Mc Oluomo Writes INEC To Allow Lagos Transporters Distribute Election Materials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The letter written by the Lagos State Parks Management Committee led by Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, to the Independent National Electoral Commission to allow its members to distribute sensitive electoral materials and transport election officials on Election Day has continued to generate debate on social media.

The African Examiner writes that MC Oluomo in a letter he wrote to INEC in January 2023, stated that the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) had been suspended and that INEC should disregard any relationship with them.

The letter reads: “The Lagos State Parks and Garages Management (LASPG) hereby write to bring to your notice that Lagos State and States such as Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and some States are no longer under the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as transportation is concerned. But under the various States Parks and Garages respectively.

“Our notification and request letter become imperative in order for there not to be technical as well as administrative lacuna in terms of transporting logistics and deployment/retrieval of election materials and personnel to and from all election points in the aforementioned States during the forthcoming 2023 General Election which if not quickly addressed might affect the election day.

“We at Lagos State Parks and Garages, under the Chairmanship of Alhaji (Dr.) Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya do hereby request that INEC should conduct an investigation into this information supplied while at the same time requesting that all transportation-related arrangements in Lagos State should be at our preview because the operation of NURTW in Lagos State has been suspended.”

This development has continued to spark social media reactions as many netizens are wondering how INEC will be seen as a neutral body if MC Oluomo, a Tinubu loyalist, gets to transport election materials. Although INEC has not issued an official statement saying that MC Oluomo will be in charge some Nigerians on Twitter are already lampooning the body for issuing the contract for transporting materials to Mc Oluomo. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below as seen on Twitter.

@mindset_tweet writes: “INEC wants to use MC Oluomo’s led parks committee to distribute election materials. This must be a JOKE.”

@FirstObidient writes: “How the actual hell do INEC intend to work with MC Oluomo and his thugs to achieve free and fair elections?”

@ThisIsPOU writes: “I’m not surprised that the INEC Lagos REC has decided to contract MC Oluomo to distribute election materials in the forthcoming election. The minute that imp, Olusegun Agbaje, came on National TV to refer to Igbos as migrants in Lagos, I knew he was on Tinubu’s payroll.”

@AfamDeluxo writes: “Olusegun Agbaje (Lagos INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner) is doing everything to deliver Lagos state to Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is about to engage the Lagos State Park management committee headed by MC Oluomo to distribute election materials within the state. Nigerians, focus!”

@Tony_Ogbuagu writes: “Report has it that @inecnigeria

has concluded plans to use MC Oluomo’s led parks committee to distribute election materials. Nigerians stand and speak up, Tinubu has dangerous plans for this election, APC MUST not return to the Villa.”

@_weyimi writes: “Mc oluomo is incharge of moving sensitive voters materials logistic wise. INEC allowed that happen. SMH.”

@SirDavidBent writes: “I find it very interesting that INEC is engaging MC Oluomo & boys to be in charge of the distribution of electoral materials. My question now is are they distributing sensitive or non-sensitive materials? How does INEC intend to achieve free & fair elections with this action?”

@Naija_Activist writes: “@inecnigeria let’s agree it’s a joke that you will engage Mc Oluomo team to distribute election materials in Lagos state. Honestly let’s assume you guys are just joking.”

@afrisagacity writes: “Dear @inecnigeria pls, redeploy Lagos REC Agbaje now! He wants to outsource the distribution of INEC’s electoral materials to MC Oluomo and his union. This evil and blatant rigging machination must not happen!”

@Senator_Mayor writes: “MC Oluomo might be getting his ass whooped by the Nigerian army, but the cleaning process is not complete until this guy down here is brought to book. He must atone for his crimes. There’s no sleep or rest for the wicked.”