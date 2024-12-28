Nigerien Leader’s Allegations Against Nigeria, Antics Of Desperate Dictator- TDF

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Democratic Front (TDF) has urged Nigerians to ignore attempts by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military ruler of Niger Republic, to drag Nigeria into his country’s diplomatic row with France.

The group made the call in a statement signed by its Chairman, Malam Danjuma Muhammad, and Secretary, Chief Wale Adedayo.

It expressed concerns that the Nigerien leader accused Nigeria of sponsoring a terrorist group causing mayhem in the northern part of the country.

“We rebuff, in strongest terms, the allegations by Niger’s military leader Abdourahamane Tchiani that Nigeria was colluding with France to destabilise his country.

“Furthermore, his claim that Nigeria seeks to sabotage the Trans- Saharan gas pipeline and disrupt agriculture in Niger Republic is ridiculous and baseless because the gas pipeline was a Nigerian initiative,” the group said.

It said President Bola Tinubu had displayed consideration for the people of Niger when he led the ECOWAS in February 2024 to lift sanctions imposed in the wake of the military coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023.

“We also note that President Bola Tinubu directed that the electricity supply to Niger which has been cut in response to the sanctions be restored, and the borders be opened for the people of Niger to survive.

“In addition to these humanitarian gestures, the Nigerian president has continued to ensure proper funding for the Kano-Maradi railway project which the Niger people stand to benefit from.

“It is a fact that more than any other country in West Africa, Nigeria has committed more funds and human resources to regional peace, security and stability,” said TDF.

It added that President Tinubu recently approved the payment of 53 million dollars community levies, for 2023 and up till June 2024, to ECOWAS to enhance security in the sub-region.

“This brings Nigeria’s contributions to ECOWAS and, by extension, West Africa in the last 16 years, to 1.177 billion dollars.

“So, we consider it rather absurd and irresponsible for Tchiani to accuse Nigeria of colluding with France to train and sponsor Lakurawa terrorists against his country,” TDF said.

The pro-democracy group said Tchiani wanted to use Nigeria as an excuse to divert attention from his inability to turn around the fortune of his people after overthrowing a legitimately elected government.

“Our contention is that Gen. Tchiani is simply exhibiting the traits of a desperate and sinking military dictator by making spurious allegations against Nigeria.

“So, Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with France has become an excuse for his failure to better the lot of his countrymen and women as promised in his coup speech.

” He should, therefore, be disregarded,” it said.

According to the group, Nigeria is a sovereign country at liberty to determine its bilateral relationship with any other country just like it has never interfered in Niger’s relationship with France.(NAN)