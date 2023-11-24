NiMet Envisages 3-Day Sunshine, Dust Haze, Across Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunshine and dust haze from Saturday to Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja anticipated moderate dust haze on Friday with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km over the North and the North central States.

” Yobe, Borno, Jigawa, Kano States that are expected to have horizontal visibility ranges localised less than or equal to 1,000m during the forecast period.

“ Patches of clouds with sunny are predicted over the inland states of the South with cloudy atmosphere expected over the coastal regions during the morning hours.

” Sunny skies with patches of clouds are anticipated over the inland states with chances of localized thunderstorms over parts of Edo, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom Delta, Cross River and Rivers States later in the day,” it said.

It predicted thick dust haze over the northern states throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

The agency anticipated moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km over the North central region of the country throughout the forecast period.

NiMet predicted sunny skies with patches of clouds over the inland states of the South with a cloudy atmosphere expected over the coastal regions during the morning hours.

The agency forecast sunny and hazy conditions over the inland states with chances of localized Thunderstorms over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States later in the day.

“On Sunday, moderate Dust Haze with horizontal visibility of 2Km to 5Km is expected over the northern region with the exception of places like Jigawa, Katsina, Kano are expected to have horizontal visibility range localised less than or equal to 1000m.

“Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere is expected over the inland cities of the South, while, the coastal areas will be under sunny skies with cloud patches in the morning hours.

“Sunny skies with patches of clouds are envisaged over the inland states and cloudy atmosphere over the coastal region of the country later in the day,” it said.

The agency advised people with Asthma and other respiratory issues to be cautious of the present weather situations due to dust particles in suspension

According to it, night–time cold temperatures should be expected.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters.

“Strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions. Disaster Risk Managers, Agencies and individuals should be proactive, to avert loss of lives and property.

“Airline operators are advised to get updated weather reports from NiMet for effective planning in their operations,” it said. (NAN)





