NiMet Forecasts 3-Day Dust Haze, Sunshine From Wednesday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet has predicted sunshine and dust haze from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja envisaged moderate dust haze on Wednesday in the northern region with horizontal visibility of 2km to 5km over Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa and Kaduna.

It anticipated a slight dust haze over the remaining parts of the region during the forecast period.

“In the North Central region, slight dust haze is expected over the region during the forecast period.

“In the southern region, sunny

an atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected over the Inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours with the exception of Lagos where mist is expected.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms with rains are expected over parts of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States,” it said.

According to NiMet, In the northern region, slight dust haze is expected over the region during the forecast period on Thursday.

The agency predicted slight dust haze over the region during the forecast period in the North Central region.

“In the southern region, a sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected over the Inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours with the exception of Bayelsa and Delta where mist is expected.

“Later in the day, there are prospects of localised thunderstorms with slight rains over parts of Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States.

The agency anticipated a sunny atmosphere in the northern region during the forecast period on Friday.

According to NiMet, sunny atmosphere with patches of clouds is expected during the forecast period in the North central region.

“In the In the southern region, a cloudy atmosphere is expected over the Inland and the coastal cities in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, localised thunderstorms with moderate rain are expected over parts of Edo, Delta, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States in the afternoon /evening,” it said.

It advised the public to take necessary precaution as dust particles were in suspension.

According to NiMet, the people with Asthmatic health condition and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.

“Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, public should take adequate precaution. Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website

www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said (NAN)