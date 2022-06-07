Paris Saint-Germain, Soklin Enter Pact To Gain More Ground In West Africa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a topflight French football club based in Paris has unveiled its partnership with SoKlin, a leading premium detergent in West Africa.

The exclusive 3-year regional partnership which will extend to 2025, covers the West African countries of Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Mali.

SoKlin, a flagship Laundry Care brand of the Wings Group, one of the leading FMCG groups in Indonesia, is a household name in the sub-Saharan countries. Since its introduction to the continent in 1995, the Concentrated Detergent brand has been trusted by millions of families in Africa to provide an excellent wash that is ‘Faster, Brighter, and Cleaner.

SoKlin is developed with cutting-edge technologies to provide the best cleaning, freshening and caring experience to the fabric. A brand trusted by millions of households on the continent, SoKlin® will celebrate 28 years in Africa in 2023. Its dependable high quality concentrated detergent range touches consumer’s lives every day, making laundry washing easier and improving the quality of life.

In addition, the brand is committed to Africa with product Innovation, investment in manufacturing and distribution infrastructure, local employment and training, and through giving back to the community, which are true reflections of the Wings Group’s motto: “Making best things in life accessible to everyone”.

Similarly, PSG enjoys immense popularity in the region for its leading performance; boasting more than 21 million African fans on social media which represent 13 percent of its overall community, including 2 million in Nigeria, 853,000 in the Ivory Coast and 800,000 in Senegal. As the European club that has played most often in Africa in recent years, the Parisian club is now also expanding across Africa.

The partnership will include joint campaigns and activities that will provide consumers and supporters of the Club the opportunity to indulge their passion for the Club in their everyday lives, together with their trusted detergent brand.

It is also expected to further forge bonding and boost engagement with consumers for both the SoKlin® and PSG brands.

Managing Director at PSG Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted about this new partnership with SoKlin, a brand that is winning in its home ground in Indonesia and also very successful in Africa. This perseverance and the desire to grow are both values that Paris Saint-Germain holds dear, and we are delighted to embark on this new adventure with SoKlin”, he said.

In a similar vein, a former PSG player, Jay-Jay Okocha said it is a real pleasure for him to come back to his home country to announce the collaboration between his beloved club, PSG and the SoKlin brand for this regional partnership in West Africa. “PSG is very popular in this region, especially in Nigeria. I hope this partnership will further strengthen the bond between Paris Saint-Germain and its Nigerian fans”, he added.

General Manager for Global Brands of the Wings Group. Annie An described it as a fantastic partnership, nothing that PSG is one of the world’s top football clubs and is well-loved in the region for its high achieving team and top players.

“We choose to partner with the Club, as we share the same values, and we both celebrate success, high performance and are hardworking, which we believe is inspiring to our consumers and customers”, she stressed.

SoKlin’s Nigeria Business Unit Head, Craig Manning, who unveiled the partnership together with Jay-Jay Okocha expressed his delight over the agreement.

“We are very excited about today’s event to unveil the SoKlin X PSG partnership in the region. SoKlin as a brand is often recognised for its ’30 percent Concentration’ and the powerful ‘Stain Magnet Technology’.

“Our business partners and consumers will be delighted to see the brand now join forces with a football club that has powerful performance. We are confident that the partnership will help further strengthen SoKlin’s leadership position in the detergent market’’, he further explained.