Nnamdi Kanu Begins Fresh Battle For Bail

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Monday, February 26th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mister Nnamdi Kanu has moved a fresh application for his bail in the terrorism charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

The motion for bail dated February 5, 2024, argued by his new counsel Alloy Ejimakor is predicated on the ill health of Kanu who is said to be suffering from a heart condition.

However, the Federal Government’s team led by Adegboyega Awomolo is urging the court to dismiss the bail application on the ground that it is not true that the DSS lacks the required medical facilities to care for the defendant.

