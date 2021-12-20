NNPC Not Conducting Survey, Not Recruiting

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) has drawn the attention of the general public to a fake competition trending online which claims to celebrate its so-called “Anniversary Event”.

Garba Muhammad, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, NNPC, in a statement on Monday said the NNPC had nothing to do with the purported anniversary event contest.

Muhammad, who advised members of the public to decline any participation in the survey, described it as a scam.

“In the purported contest, unsuspecting participants are encouraged to carry out a survey by filling a questionnaire on their knowledge of the company.

“With the eventual winner standing a chance of winning cash reward of up to eight thousand U.S. dollars,” he said.

He noted that NNPC would also like to again inform the public that the information circulating in the social media that NNPC was conducting a recruitment was not true and the public should disregard it.

“The NNPC hereby reiterates that whenever it decides to conduct a recruitment exercise or send out information to the public, it will do so through authentic public communication channels, particularly the NNPC’s website,” he said.