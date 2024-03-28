W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

NNPCL Denies Adjusting Petrol Price

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, March 27th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has described rumours of petrol price adjustment as false.

Dispelling the rumours in a statement on Wednesday, the Chief Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, urged Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

He reaffirmed the NNPCL commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.

The statements reads: “The NNPC Limited wishes to clarify rumours suggesting a price adjustment for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) at its retail stations nationwide.

“The company asserts that these reports are false and urges Nigerians to disregard them entirely.

“NNPC Ltd. reaffirms its commitment to sustaining the current sufficiency in petroleum products supply across all its retail stations in the country.”

