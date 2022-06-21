No Going Back On Agitation For Yoruba Nation – Sunday Igboho

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has stated that he’s not going to end his call for a separate country for the Yoruba ethnic group in Nigeria.

Igboho made this known in a video released on Sunday, June 19, 2022, as he commemorated the birthday of Francis Olushola Alao, Olugbon Of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, saying that there is no going back on his mission for the actualization of the Yoruba Nation.

The agitator, who spoke at the palace of the monarch stated that the claim that he has jettisoned the demand for a country to be controlled by the Yorubas in the southwest region of the country is false.

He also tasked on Yoruba monarchs to support the agitation.

He said: “I, Sunday Adeyemo and all those who are following me on the issue of Yoruba Nation, there is no going back for us. There are talks around that we have stopped clamoring for Yoruba nation, that is not true, it is an unconfirmed rumour.

We want Yoruba Nation, we want to be free from slavery because what God has given us on our land is enough to feed us.

“I want you the Yoruba monarchs to call a meeting, come together, you can see how our people are being killed everywhere, this is not good. Please come together and support us, may you live long. Yoruba Nation, no going back.”