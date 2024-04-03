No Law Suggests Crossdressing Is A Crime In Nigeria –Police Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has said that there is no provision in the law suggesting that crossdressers in Nigeria should be arrested.

Amid some debates all over social media involving crossdressing and sexuality, the police imagemaker said the crime for which people get arrested has more to do with natural offences or crimes against nature.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, ACP Adejobi opined on Tuesday that certain cases are hard to prove without evidence, and as such, many who cross-dress are often accused of other crimes, and until proof is found, these individuals cannot be kept behind bars.

“I have not read anywhere that crossdressing is an offence in Nigeria…. Let us be reasonable, you cannot arrest somebody you want to prosecute without having credible evidence and as such, crossdressing is not yet a crime in Nigeria.

“Some of them that are into cross dressing, the allegation is that they are into something else, that’s where the problem lies. We need to have enough proof that they are actually into ‘that’. All those offences are natural offences in Nigeria and they are punishable under our laws,” Adejobi stressed.

He further emphasized that even to prove and prosecute anyone for natural offences, the police must have adequate proof that can hold its own in court.

A bill seeking to amend the same-sex Marriage Prohibition Act (2013) and also outlaw cross-dressing in Nigeria was introduced for first reading at the House of Representatives in April 2022, but was pronounced dead on arrival by many.

Referencing Section 4 of the same-sex Marriage Prohibition Act (2013) Honourable Muda Lawal Ulnar who sponsored the bill, proposed that cross-dressing whether done privately or publicly, should be prohibited.

This bill however, in December of the same year, failed to pass second reading at the House of Representatives. The then Deputy Speaker of the House, Ahmed Wase, advised the sponsor, Muda Umar, to step it down as it does not capture the multi-cultural nature of the country.